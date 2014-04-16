Oracle launches Database Backup and Cloud Storage services

Brightening up the lives of IT admins

Oracle has launched a new Database Backup Service and Storage Cloud Service, expanding its growing portfolio of cloud-based solutions.

The Database Backup product, part of Oracle's Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) range, is integrated with Oracle Recovery Manager and provides quick and easy backup and recovery of data from on-premises databases or from the Oracle Cloud.

The service allows users to parallelise and compress backup data to save space and increase performance. Client-side encryption is also included.

Cloud migration

The Storage Cloud product, part of Oracle's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) range, offers a secure, scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solution for storing and managing data in the cloud. It supports OpenStack Swift, REST, and Java.

"To remain competitive in today's highly connected business environment, organizations are increasingly adopting and building new cloud-based solutions. There is also a huge push to migrate existing on-premises workloads to the public cloud and support portability between on-premises and cloud environments," said Chris Pinkham, SVP of Product Development at Oracle.

"To help customers achieve these goals, Oracle has further expanded its comprehensive set of enterprise-grade infrastructure cloud services. The new services are based on open standards, integrated to work together seamlessly, and designed to support full portability between on-premises and cloud environments."