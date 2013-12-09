Ebay Xbox scam sucker gets free console for his trouble

Remember pointing and laughing at Peter Clatworthy last week? The man who bought a really rubbish picture of an Xbox One for £450 on Ebay? Well, he's the one laughing now because he's been given Microsoft's latest console completely free.

In an incredible feat of Homer Simpson-esque dumb-luck that would've made Frank Grimes throw himself in front of a train, Peter has been given a free Xbox One by retailer CEX in an act of Christmas benevolence (publicity stunt).

Peter has also just signed a new contact with E! Online for a new reality show where he buys things on Ebay and then complains when they show up exactly as described.

