Toshiba unveils 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptops

Much of the hoopla surrounding the Windows 10 launch has been focused on how the operating system will benefit consumers. Today, Toshiba unveiled a range of Windows 10 laptops catered to the small and medium-sized business owner.

In addition to standard hardware found on consumer laptops, such as Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, the Tecra A50 range of 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptops comes with a replaceable eight-hour battery that can be hot-swapped (meaning batteries can be switched without powering down).

In terms of software, the Tecra 50 laptops feature Toshiba's Cloud Client Manager security solution, which enables IT departments to monitor and make adjustments to the laptops remotely.

What else?

As you'd expect with any business-focused laptop, the Tecra 50 lineup comes with a bevvy of ports and connections. Each model comes with two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port, as well as an HDMI, VGA and Gigabit Ethernet port. For expanded storage, all models come with an SD Card reader.

For organizations that still use hardware to upload files and programs, the Tecra 50 lineup comes with an optical drive. Organizations focused on data entry and financial services will enjoy the lineup's keyboards, which come with a number pad.

The Tecra 50 features three devices, the Tecra A50-C1510 and Tecra A50-C1510W10, which will be available for $729.99 and the Tecra A50-C1520, which will cost $799.99. All models will be available in August.

The predecessors

You might already be familiar with the Tecra A50 lineup, which includes models that range in price from $599 to $899. These units are similar to the new Tecra A50 laptops in that they pack Core i processors into 15.6-inch frames.

However, the older Tecra A50 models only get about 5-6 hours of battery life and are only pre-installed to run Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. The old A50 models only come with HD-resolution displays, while the new Tecra A50 laptops will bump the display up to Full HD-resolution.