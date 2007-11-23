First 320GB 2.5-inch portable HD hits shelves

The MiniStation is available in various capacities up to 320GB

Buffalo Technology has announced a 320GB 2.5-inch portable hard drive which it's billing as a world first. The £155 MiniStation TurboUSB is a 5400rpm unit available from next month and features shock-resistant material - pretty useful for a portable drive in our experience. Our careers are littered with broken drives and cracked chassis.

Just as well then that the MiniStation has a "tough armoured outer case" and shock-absorbent internals - based on what Buffalo terms "a new and improved floating structure." There's also a wrap-around cable for easy storage.

As you might have expected by its name, the TurboUSB features technology which, Buffalo says, speeds up USB 2.0 data transfers.

The drives are compatible with all flavours of Windows from Win2K up as well as Mac OS X. They also feature Buffalo's unique Secure Lock Ware utility, which offers up to 256-bit AES encryption technology. The pack also includes Memeo auto-backup software, which is both Windows and Mac compatible.

Other capacities are available, starting at £46 for an 80GB drive.