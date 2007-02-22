Canon releases new Pixma printers

Canon unveiled three new printers in its Pixma range at a press conference in London this morning.

The portable Canon Pixma iP90v replaces the Pixma iP90 printer and will be available in two versions, with or without an included battery kit.

The iP90v is smaller than the A4 paper it prints on. At 52mm high and weighing 1.8kg, it's able to print documents at a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dots per inch (dpi) at its highest setting. Canon said it can print 16 pages per minute (ppm) in mono and 12ppm in colour.

Two entry-level printers were also introduced. The Canon Pixma iP1800 and the Canon Pixma iP2500 are said to "combine high print speeds with photo lab quality output".

Cube-shaped, the printers have a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200dpi. The iP1800 can print a standard-sized 10x15cm borderless photograph in 70 seconds, while the iP2500 manages the same deed in just 55 seconds. The iP1800 prints 20/16ppm (mono/colour); and the iP2500, 22/17ppm (mono/colour).

The printers will all be available from March. The Canon Pixma iP90v is priced at £199, the Canon Pixma iP1800 at £39 and the Canon Pixma iP2500 costs £49.