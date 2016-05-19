Uber's self-driving taxi will put an end to awkward small talk

Uber first coined the idea of a driverless taxis back in May 2014 and now we're getting our first look at the autonomous cab.

In a blog post, Uber explains its driverless taxi will be rolling out its Advanced Technologies Center and onto the streets of Pittsburg in a few weeks.

Although it looks like the love child of a rally racer and a Google Street Car, the massive array on top of this hybrid Ford Fusion is actually outfitted with a variety of sensors. On top of driving around, the Uber car will also use its complement of radars, laser scanners and high resolution cameras to map details of the environment.

The cab company turned service provider plans to test its autonomous technology though a rigorous on a wide variety of road types, traffic patterns and weather conditions.

Uber claims 94% of car accidents involve human error and it believe driverless technology will lead to fewer accidents, less congestion on the road as well as more affordably accessible transportation. Unsurprisingly, there's no mention of the black cab protests, which just might have something to do with this move as well.

via The Verge