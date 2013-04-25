Tweets based on your location may soon bubble to the surface

Twitter may soon have a feature it probably should have had long ago, if the word of some sources is to be believed.

According to these twittering talkies, speaking with AllThingsD, the social network is testing a discovery tool that pulls up tweets from people within a certain distance of you.

Apparently sprung from its hack week, the idea is to filter messages that are locationally based whether you follow someone or not. Imagine being at a concert, sporting event or even, as is reportedly the case of some Twitter employees, at the Boston Marathon a few weeks ago.

The feature is said to be within the Twitter app itself and exactly what the tool will look like if and when it's launched isn't set in stone, but it's a very interesting development from a company that's bit by bit branching out.

More blips!