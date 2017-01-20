New Aussie-content streaming service OzFlix to launch this Australia Day

There’s a wealth of amazing Australian film out there and pretty soon you’ll be able to bring home anything that ever graced our silver screens, thanks to one neat service – OzFlix.

Hoping to eventually make available Australia’s entire back catalogue of film (yeah, all 2,000 titles apparently), and aiming for half of that in the first year alone, Ozflix’s goal is to make “Aussie film easily accessible to both our local and international audience”. Unlike other services, the movies won’t be removed or replaced, and so will eventually take the form of an archive of sorts.

OzFlix will feature its own review show dubbed '@TheFlix', featuring film critics Rochelle Siemienowicz and Thomas Caldwell, which will offer “bundle” prices on each of the movies reviewed in an episode, meaning a decent saving on some potentially decent films. Apart from this, there will be plenty of staples on offer such as Mad Max, The Castle, Rabbit-Proof Fence and Muriel’s Wedding.

The service launches this Australia Day, after beginning its campaign the same date last year, and will follow a rental-based system with films ranging in price from $3.79 to $6.79.

OzFlix's latest launch promo video