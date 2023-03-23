Mobile Industry Awards 2023 - Entries open now!

We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2023!

The Mobile Industry Awards (opens in new tab) represent the gold standard of excellencein the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

We are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 will take place on 21 September 2023 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.

It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 are now open.

Here are this year's MIA 2023 categories in full

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner)

Shop Idol - Retail

Shop Idol - Contact centre

(Image credit: Future)

COMPANY CATEGORIES

Best Start-up Innovation of the Year (NEW FOR 2023)

Campaign of the Year

CSR Initiative of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Best Place to Work

(Image credit: Future)

CHANNEL & SERVICE

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

Partner of the Year

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Distributor of the Year (NEW FOR 2023)

(Image credit: Future)

RETAIL CATEGORIES

Retailer of the Year

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling Service

(Image credit: Future)

NETWORK CATEGORIES

Best Customer Service (Network) (NEW FOR 2023)

Best MVNO

Best Network for Business

5G Innovation of the Year - Product or Service

Network of the Year

(Image credit: Future)

PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year

Phone of the Year

MIA 2023 entry process

Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 will be the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.

START YOUR ENTRY HERE! (opens in new tab)

All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on 9th June 2023.

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online (opens in new tab) and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.