Mobile Industry Awards 2023 - Entries open now!

We're delighted to officially open the entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2023!
The Mobile Industry Awards (opens in new tab) represent the gold standard of excellencein the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
We are delighted to say that the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 will take place on 21 September 2023 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London.
It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 are now open.
Here are this year's MIA 2023 categories in full
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner)
Shop Idol - Retail
Shop Idol - Contact centre
COMPANY CATEGORIES
Best Start-up Innovation of the Year (NEW FOR 2023)
Campaign of the Year
CSR Initiative of the Year
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Best Place to Work
CHANNEL & SERVICE
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
Partner of the Year
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Distributor of the Year (NEW FOR 2023)
RETAIL CATEGORIES
Retailer of the Year
Best Repair Service
Best Recycling Service
NETWORK CATEGORIES
Best Customer Service (Network) (NEW FOR 2023)
Best MVNO
Best Network for Business
5G Innovation of the Year - Product or Service
Network of the Year
PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES
Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year
Phone of the Year
MIA 2023 entry process
Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 will be the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.
START YOUR ENTRY HERE! (opens in new tab)
All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on 9th June 2023.
Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online (opens in new tab) and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.