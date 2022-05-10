Live
Beyond 2022 live: Analytics and cloud news, product updates, and uncovering the data driven power shift
We are live at Beyond 2022 bringing you all the news and updates from the first day
By Abigail Opiah published
TechRadar Pro is live in Las Vegas to report all the key updates from Beyond 2022, where this year's theme is centered around dominating the decade of data.
This morning's session kicks off with an opening keynote session by ThoughtSpot CEO, Sudheesh Nair, who identifies the massive wave of change set to happen in the next decade, with data at the core of it all.
We've heard of space-based manufacturing and the metaverse, but even deeper than this is the 2.5 quintillion bytes of data that will be produced, causing a huge power shift driven by data.
Modern analytics cloud expanded
ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced a significant update to the organization’s platform during the Beyond 2022 conference.
These new capabilities include ThoughtSpot Sync, CodeSpot, Bring Your Own Charts, new Liveboard capabilities, and multiple new SpotApps.
ThoughtSpot Sync lets companies operationalize insights by using automatic trigger actions in other applications and services through APIs.
Bring Your Own Charts is for users that want to engage and see their insights in new ways with charts, graphs, or visualization capabilities.
“With today’s new capabilities, we’re answering the call of customers. Whether they’re looking to bring insights to everyone in their organization, build products and apps with Live Analytics, or launch new use cases, we’re ready to help them make that possible with the Modern Analytics Cloud," said Ajeet Singh, cofounder & Executive Chairman, ThoughtSpot.
Incoming... Beyond 2022 opening keynotes
ThoughtSpot's CEO Sudheesh Nair takes center stage with opening notes addressing just how impactful data will be over the next decade.
There's already lots of new product launches from the company for its customers to bring the modern analytics cloud to their products and services.
Through the use of cloud, ThoughtSpot is planning on transforming how their employees and customers take advantage of data.
