Lego Super Smash Bros will let you punch your friends in their blocky faces

published

I can't wait to knock someone's block off

A pirate captain in Lego Brawls
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
Super Smash Bros. will be getting the Lego treatment later this year, as publisher Bandai Namco releases its own brick-building take on Nintendo’s classic competitive fighter.

Lego Brawls mimics the competitive character wrestling of Super Smash Bros, but instead of pitting Nintendo’s roster of recognizable mascots against one another in relentless punch-ups, hands you customizable Lego Minifigures to bash together. It’s due to launch on to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the middle of 2022. 

This isn’t the first time the game has launched, however. The blocky fighter made its debut in 2019 on iOS's Apple Arcade, but only coming to consoles and PC now.

The game places heavy emphasis on customization, letting you mix and match various legs, torsos, heads, and accessories to create your own Lego character. The cosmetic options are pretty granular, and you’ll unlock more powerful combat upgrades as you progress through the game.

Watch the announcement trailer to see some of the customization options in action.

Things get pretty zany. You can equip your Lego fighter with pie cannons, baguettes, or even rocket fists. Later on, you’ll be able to swap in custom loadouts and power-ups to better suit your playstyle.

Once you’re done playing dress-up, you'll pit your personalized Minifigure against rival Lego people in local and online multiplayer. The game includes several competitive modes, as well as a bunch of levels themed around different Lego sets.

It hasn’t been a slow year for Lego video games. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga received a warm reception back in April, while Lego Bricktales – an upcoming diorama puzzler – will make its way onto our screens later in the year. Lovers of the Danish toy are spoilt for choice.

