New 'evidence' emerges about NSA extensive surveillance plans

Who you gonna call? The NSA is probably on the other end

The National Security Agency (NSA) is recording every call made in the Bahamas, according to the latest leaked documents by whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The alleged surveillance was not known by the government of the popular tourist location, but apparently takes advantage of a backdoor in the mobile phone network provided by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The operation is part of a top-secret system codenamed SOMALGET, which itself is part of a wider operation called MYSTIC, which includes surveillance of other countries like Mexico, the Philippines, Kenya, and one unnamed location, according to a report by The Intercept.

Widespread

A total of 250 million people are thought to be exposed to the NSA snooping. Worse yet, the NSA is allegedly looking for money to begin similar operations in other countries.

The surveillance was conducted despite the Bahamas not being seen as a threat to the US, which raises questions over just why the NSA is allegedly conducting this spying, and what country, if any, is immune. The leaked documents claim the NSA is using its espionage to find drug traffickers and smugglers.

The SOMALGET operation is given legal standing through the Reagan-approved Executive Order 12333, but questions still remain over the legality of the NSA's actions, especially its use of a backdoor that was not given to it, but to a different government agency.

The NSA refused to comment on the allegations.