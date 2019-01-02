Hackers threaten to leak 9/11 documents

A group of hackers could soon release a large cache of stolen 9/11 litigation documents, which they claim to be one of the biggest leaks in history, if their ransom demands are not met.

The group known as Dark Overlord previously leaked a whole season of the Netflix show Orange is the New Black and launched a cyber attack on a London-based plastic surgery clinic.

Now Dark Overlord is threatening to make the 9/11 documents it acquired public on the 'KickAss' dark web forum if its ransom demands are not met.

The group claims that the documents in its possession are the “truth” though it has provided few details on what the files actually contain. Dark Overlord will put the documents up for sale for a limited time and it has even reached out to terrorist organisations as well as competing nations such as China and Russia to urge them to acquire the files.

Stolen documents for sale

In a post on Pastebin, Dark Overlord announced the sale of the documents and explained how it is offering the truth about 9/11 for a price, saying:

"What we'll be releasing is the truth. The truth about one of the most recognisable incidents in recent history and one which is shrouded in mystery with little transparency and not many answers. What we're offering to the world is the truth, exclusively from us, one of the planet's premier hacking organisations dedicated to breaching leading targets and acquiring the most scandalous materials that we may use in our systematic extortion campaigns."

Back in April 2018, the global insurance firm Hiscox was hacked and now the group is taking responsibility for the attack in which it acquired the 9/11 documents.

Dark Overlord claims to have more than 18,000 exclusive documents for sale and it has released some of them to prove their legitimacy.

Whether or not the documents can shed further light on the 9/11 attacks is highly debatable and we won't know more until after the sale is completed.