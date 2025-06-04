Recommended reading

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and launch day stock live build-up: your last to chances to check stock before launch day, and all the where to buy info ahead of release

Launch day is nearly here, and we're expecting to see stock

Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock

If you have been looking forward to Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock being on offer, then we are here for you.

Although folks who managed to pre-order a console will be looking forward to receiving theirs, we expect multiple retailers to go live with Switch 2 launch day stock drops. This will mean that if you missed out in the pre-order phase, all is not lost, and you should have a decent chance of bagging a new console today.

We've had multiple retailers in the US confirm ahead of time that there will be Switch 2 launch day stock available - be it in store or online, or both! We're looking at the likes of Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Costco, which have all confirmed this - but we're hopeful of others playing ball too.

In the UK, the pre-order stock situation has been a bit better than the US, and we're expecting the usual suspects - and those who had good pre-order stock in particular - to have inventory on release day. The likes of Currys, Argos, The Game Collection, John Lewis, and Amazon are good bets right now.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links and information for you to find your new console. For an overview of the best retailers to check, simply navigate below to our extensive list for both territories. Our live updates are at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - US Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - UK Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - US complete stock listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy

Best Buy looks like it'll have a massive 14 listings up for grabs when launch day stock starts at midnight ET tonight.

Nintendo Switch 2
check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon

Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet in the Switch 2 pre-order phase, so we're hoping for big things come launch day.

Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart

Walmart's stock has come and gone in the pre-order phase, and we're extremely hopeful of the retailer having launch day stock, given it has a countdown timer...

Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com

Target has confirmed that its stores will have Switch 2 stock on June 4, while folks can then shop online via the website or app on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop

GameStop will have launch day stock in its stores and online come midnight on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US

Sam's Club hasn't confirmed launch day stock, but is definitely one to keep in the back pocket as an outside chance.

Nintendo Switch 2
Register interest
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com

Technically, pre-order invites from Nintendo itself could still be going out, but we'd wager they are all done now. As a result, keeping an eye on the store on launch day for stock isn't a bad idea.

Nintendo Switch 2
Coming soon
Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg

Newegg is a bit of an outsider for launch day stock, but hasn't done much in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Nintendo Switch 2
Coming soon
Nintendo Switch 2: at antonline

Antonline hasn't had pre-order stock of the Switch 2 but has a fulsome and snazzy hub page live that definitely indicates that it is a retailer to keep to hand for launch day stock.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart

It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart

Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2
HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart

Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart

The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69 at Walmart

If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart

Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - UK complete stock listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Live now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon

Amazon has been rather spotty in the pre-order phase but is certainly the top retiler to keep checking come launch day.

Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle
Live now
Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys

Currys is still taking in-store pre-orders for Switch 2 consoles, but also has stock coming and going online right now. Definitely a top place to look at for launch stock.

Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk

Very's Switch 2 bundles have been regularly coming in and out of stock during pre-orders, and it is a great place to continue to keep in arm's reach when release day is here too.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis had some pre-order action but it now states that the the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date as the next opportunity.

Nintendo Switch 2
Live now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection

The Game Collection has been a surprisingly awesome provider of pre-orders and is likely to be a retailer to watch come release day.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos

Argos was a really strong pre-order stockist when things first began but tailed off rapidly after. Definitely one to have open on launch day though as we have confirmation that it will have stock available from the morning of June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2
Live now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net

ShopTo has been a pretty good option during pre-orders and we're hopeful of seeing the retailer continue that at launch and beyond.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE

EE had a host of pre-order stock in the past couple of months, and is definitely one to keep close by on launch day.

Nintendo Switch 2
Live now by invite
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

The official My Nintendo Store opened up pre-orders to those who had an Online membership, loosening its criteria somewhat so we'd expect it to do the same with any launch day stock it has.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams

Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include in the pre-order phase - or at all, frankly - but JD Williams had reliable stock. As a result, it could continue to be a good option at launch too.

Nintendo Switch 2
Coming soon
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer

The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly recently so is definitely one to keep within reach come launch.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com

Not one that had loads of pre-order stock, but HMV is still another option to have in the pocket.

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK

Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame, but as it's a videogame specialist still, it's one to watch at launch.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders - UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely available in the UK to order and is our top recommendation for an accessory if you're looking to bulk out your setup from the off

Also available at: Argos | Very | EE |John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: