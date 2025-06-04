Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and launch day stock live build-up: your last to chances to check stock before launch day, and all the where to buy info ahead of release

If you have been looking forward to Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock being on offer, then we are here for you.

Although folks who managed to pre-order a console will be looking forward to receiving theirs, we expect multiple retailers to go live with Switch 2 launch day stock drops. This will mean that if you missed out in the pre-order phase, all is not lost, and you should have a decent chance of bagging a new console today.

We've had multiple retailers in the US confirm ahead of time that there will be Switch 2 launch day stock available - be it in store or online, or both! We're looking at the likes of Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Costco, which have all confirmed this - but we're hopeful of others playing ball too.

In the UK, the pre-order stock situation has been a bit better than the US, and we're expecting the usual suspects - and those who had good pre-order stock in particular - to have inventory on release day. The likes of Currys, Argos, The Game Collection, John Lewis, and Amazon are good bets right now.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - US complete stock listings

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy looks like it'll have a massive 14 listings up for grabs when launch day stock starts at midnight ET tonight.

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet in the Switch 2 pre-order phase, so we're hoping for big things come launch day.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart's stock has come and gone in the pre-order phase, and we're extremely hopeful of the retailer having launch day stock, given it has a countdown timer...

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target has confirmed that its stores will have Switch 2 stock on June 4, while folks can then shop online via the website or app on June 5.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop will have launch day stock in its stores and online come midnight on June 5.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Club hasn't confirmed launch day stock, but is definitely one to keep in the back pocket as an outside chance.

Register interest Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Technically, pre-order invites from Nintendo itself could still be going out, but we'd wager they are all done now. As a result, keeping an eye on the store on launch day for stock isn't a bad idea.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg is a bit of an outsider for launch day stock, but hasn't done much in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at antonline Antonline hasn't had pre-order stock of the Switch 2 but has a fulsome and snazzy hub page live that definitely indicates that it is a retailer to keep to hand for launch day stock.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock - UK complete stock listings

Live now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon has been rather spotty in the pre-order phase but is certainly the top retiler to keep checking come launch day.

Live now Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys Currys is still taking in-store pre-orders for Switch 2 consoles, but also has stock coming and going online right now. Definitely a top place to look at for launch stock.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles have been regularly coming in and out of stock during pre-orders, and it is a great place to continue to keep in arm's reach when release day is here too.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis had some pre-order action but it now states that the the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date as the next opportunity.

Live now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection The Game Collection has been a surprisingly awesome provider of pre-orders and is likely to be a retailer to watch come release day.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos was a really strong pre-order stockist when things first began but tailed off rapidly after. Definitely one to have open on launch day though as we have confirmation that it will have stock available from the morning of June 5.

Live now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has been a pretty good option during pre-orders and we're hopeful of seeing the retailer continue that at launch and beyond.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE EE had a host of pre-order stock in the past couple of months, and is definitely one to keep close by on launch day.

Live now by invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store opened up pre-orders to those who had an Online membership, loosening its criteria somewhat so we'd expect it to do the same with any launch day stock it has.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include in the pre-order phase - or at all, frankly - but JD Williams had reliable stock. As a result, it could continue to be a good option at launch too.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly recently so is definitely one to keep within reach come launch.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com Not one that had loads of pre-order stock, but HMV is still another option to have in the pocket.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame, but as it's a videogame specialist still, it's one to watch at launch.