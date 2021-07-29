Walmart will start selling its ecommerce tech to SMBs

Retail giant Walmart has announced that it will begin offering its proprietary technologies and capabilities to SMBs and other firms to help them better serve their customers across both digital and physical storefronts.

Over the last few years the company has developed its own technologies and services in an effort to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers at scale. These capabilities allow Walmart to create differentiated experiences for its customers and to grow its business as online shopping continues to increase.

We've assembled a list of the best ecommerce platforms around

These are the best payment gateways on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best ecommerce hosting

CEO of Walmart US, John Furner explained in a press release how the company will use the profits from its new venture to reinvest back into its own customer value proposition, saying:

“We’ve built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same. Commercializing our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition.”

Adobe Commerce integration

As part of its effort to provide its technologies and capabilities to other businesses, Walmart has also announced a new strategic partnership with Adobe to integrate its Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with the software company's ecommerce platform Adobe Commerce.

Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses will be able too utilize the retail giant's cloud services to offer pickup and delivery to their customers. At the same time, businesses will also be able to reach new customers using Walmart's Marketplace where they can leverage its fulfillment services to offer 2-day shipping across the US.

CTO and chief development officer at Walmart, Suresh Kumar explained how its new strategic partnership with Adobe will help other businesses achieve their digital transformation efforts, saying:

“The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions and pickup and delivery. Combining Adobe’s strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies’ digital transformations.”