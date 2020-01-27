US ramps up probe into Google's online advertising monopoly

US state attorneys general are making preparations to meet with Justice Department attorneys next week in order to share information on their respective investigations into Alphabet's Google according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters.

The probes are centered around the search giant's monopolistic behavior which could harm consumers through the company's control of online advertising markets and search traffic.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the meeting and the publication said that it could lead to the Justice Department and state attorneys general eventually joining forces against Google.

Google probe

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google's dominance in online search, possible anticompetitive behavior in Android and best division of labor as the probes move forward will likely be discussed at the meeting between the Justice Department and state attorneys general.

As of yet, US federal and state authorities have not shared data about their concurrent investigations into the company.

The journal also reported that at least seven attorneys general who are part of the investigation led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have been invited to the meeting.

Attorneys general from 48 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally launched an investigation into Google last year.

Also check out our roundup of the best ecommerce platforms of 2020

Via Reuters