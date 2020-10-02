Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date, trailers, news and rumors

It's been a long time coming but, after years of rumors and speculation, Rocksteady finally gave fans a first look at its next triple-A outing. After completing work on the Batman: Arkham trilogy, the studio has now moved its attention to the chaotic and unpredictable world of the Suicide Squad, as the band of rogues is forced to take down the Justice League.

Set in Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure shooter that is available to play in either solo or up to four players via online co-op. The newly developed story set in the same Arkham-universe will feature four playable characters, including Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (Floyd Lawton), King Shark (Nanaue), and Captain Boomerang (George "Digger" Harkness).

Each character will have their own "unique moveset" and "enhanced traversal abilities" allowing freedom of the open-world Metropolis. A skillset, as well as customization options for the quartet, will be available too. The game is set to launch on next-gen consoles as well as PC sometime in 2022.

To find out more, here's everything we know so far about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The announcement of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was confirmed on August 7, 2020 via the game's official Twitter account.

An image of Superman facing away with a target locked upon his head revealing the games' title confirmed its existence before pointing fans to DC FanDome, a virtual online convention due to take place later that month - where Rocksteady officially unveiled the Suicide Squad game's 2020 release window and first trailer.

Outside of a 2022 release window, Rocksteady and Warner Bros. have yet to give a specific release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Historically the developer has launched games between May and October, giving us a slight indication of what date the Suicide Squad game could land on.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

As part of DC FanDome on August 22, 2020, Rocksteady premiered the first trailer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It opens with a look at what seems to be supervillain Brainiac's lair, before confirming the game's location as Metropolis. Panning down we get the reveal of Harley Quinn, followed by her fellow Task Force X members: Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark.

Suicide Squad instigator Amanda Waller speaks to Quinn through comms telling them to make their way to the Metropolis Grand Hotel as "alpha target" is now in the open and needs engaging. After a montage where the group takes on hordes of Brainiac's army - to OutKast's B.O.B – Bombs Over Baghdad - they reconverge on a roof. Quinn then tries to remember who they should be on the lookout for, until being suddenly interrupted by a helicopter explosive.

As the smoke clears, it appears that Superman has saved the helicopter pilot – only to decimate the human moments later via heat vision, while seemingly under the control of Brainiac. The group quickly realize that the Man of Steel is their "alpha target", and the trailer ends as a boomerang comically hits Superman's head, with Captain Boomerang uttering: "You shouldn't have done that, shark".

Check it out below:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news and rumors

Story

Details of the campaign are limited for the time being, except that we know that it is an "original narrative" set in the DC universe and a continuation of the Batman: Arkham-verse. Implanted with lethal explosives in their heads, the story follows the Suicide Squad as they look to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC superheroes, The Justice League.

Superman is the only member to have been shown off so far but we're pretty confident in saying the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash, Batman and so forth, will appear in throughout. The latter of which will be an interesting conundrum, considering how Batman: Arkham Knight ended. Several rumors suggest The Dark Knight might work alongside the Suicide Squad in their attempts to thwart the mind-controlled Justice League.

During the DC FanDome panel, Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill spoke about the narrative links that will continue on from the Arkham series, stating that: "a lot of through threads and storylines you're gonna see come to fruition in this game".

Open-world

Metropolis itself will serve as the open-world in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad. The city is best known as the home of Superman, takes inspiration from the likes of Toronto and New York, while also being neighbors with Gotham. Hill described Metropolis as the game's "fifth character" and hopes it will serve as a "love letter to DC fans".

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Voice actors

So far, two out of the four Suicide Squad members have been confirmed, with long-time Harley Quinn veteran voice actor Tara Strong resuming the role once more. King Shark, on the other hand, will be voiced by WWE wrestler Nuufolau Joel Seanoa a.k.a. Samoa Joe.

While no official word on the voice of Captain Boomerang, it's heavily rumored that Chris Parson has been given the role. He previously voiced Junkrat in Overwatch and there is a huge resemblance when listening to the two.

Deadshot is a little harder to pin down. Chris Cox previously voiced the one-shot wonder in Arkham City and Arkham Origins, both of which are set in the same universe. This Deadshot has been confirmed to be the Floyd Lawton interpretation of the character too, however, there's a huge gaping flaw why it doesn't seem to be Cox that's returning.

For one, the audio clip sounds nothing like his version, and two – the most damming - this Deadshot is black, as opposed to the white version Cox portrayed. Therefore, without an established voice immediately jumping out at people, many believe it may be an up-and-comer. However, King Shark was killed in the direct-to-video Assault on Arkham, so the question of what is actually 'canon' is very much up in the air.

The last unconfirmed role we hear in the trailer (Superman doesn't speak) is Amanda Wallace. CCH Pounder has voiced the Suicide Squad boss in Arkham Origins, Arkham Origins Blackgate, and Assault on Arkham, therefore, it's not out of the realms of possibility that she will return once again/

Lego Batman star Will Arnett (who hosted the DC Fandome panel) also asked if he could appear in the game as an NPC, to which Hill replied that: "I think we can maybe make something work". Something that would certainly make for a cool easter egg.

TechRadar reached out to Warner Bros. for confirmation of the voice actors, however, the company refused to comment at this time.