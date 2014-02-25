Dell secures remote access with latest SonicWALL release

Dell has released an update for its SonicWALL mobile security and secure remote access (SRA) solution.

Dell SonicWALL combines the SonicWALL Mobile Connect 3.0 app, which provides encrypted SSL VPN connections, with SonicWALL SRA series appliance 7.5, for even more secure remote access to devices.

The mobile app allows users to work on a secure virtualised desktop, including Windows, Linux and MacOS machines, as well as secure intranets, all with enhanced firewalls.

Virtual private networks can also be cleared of hidden threats with the built-in Clean VPN technology.

Access denied

The SRA solution lets admins restrict network access to only those users and devices that meet the company's security policies. This includes checks for jailbroken or rooted devices, device ID, certificate status, and OS version.

It also protects company data on mobile devices, with secure browsing and intranet file-sharing. Admins can restrict files from being opened in certain apps, and allow or prevent them being copied, printed or cached.

Content accessed in Mobile Connect will also be unviewable in the event of a user's access being revoked.

Mobile Connect is available for free in the Apple Store, Google Play, and Kindle Store. It comes as standard with Windows 8.1 tablets and laptops. A MacOS X version will be available this spring.

Dell SRA series appliances are available immediately though Dell and authorised channels.