Windows 10 reaches 75 million installs

Windows 10 has raced to more than 75 million installs barely a month after it made its way onto a PC for the first time.

A tweet from Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate VP of the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft, revealed the fact during a blistering 10 fact tweet session earlier today that told us all kinds of tidbits about the OS's first month on earth.

"More than 75 million devices running Windows 10 – and growing every day," read the Tweet.

What else is happening to the OS?

That number has come on leaps and bounds in the past 15 days since StatCounter figures explained that approximately 27 million installs had been made and shows how popular the new version of Windows is proving to be.

That wasn't the only fact in Mehdi's locker. The VP revealed that Microsoft has seen upwards of 90,000 unique tablet and PC models upgrade to Windows 10 and Xbox One streaming to Windows 10 devices has proved extremely popular.

"More than 122 years of gameplay have streamed from Xbox One to Windows 10 devices." a further Tweet added.

Windows Store usage rockets

The Windows Store has also been a popular place for Windows 10 users and has seen six times more app downloads when compared to Windows 8.

Mehdi revealed nothing about the share of the market Windows 10 owns and it's now a waiting game until the monthly NetMarketShare figures are released to show the percentage of the market that each Windows version now owns.