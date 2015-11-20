Want to run Windows 10 Mobile without buying a Lumia 950? Download the new build

If you want to experience the same operating system available on Microsoft's Lumia 950 and 950 XL smartphones, you can now upgrade to Windows 10 Mobile Build 10586.

The operating system, which is essentially Windows on a mobile device, is a preview build that can be accessed by Slow Ring Windows Insider Program members. The same build was made available to Fast Ring Insiders earlier this week.

Build 10586 features several minor bug fixes, including resolutions to issues with the Start menu that caused some interfaces to become corrupted upon upgrading, and lingering issues with the physical camera button on your device should now be fixed.

Windows 10 Mobile

Build 10586 is likely the last preview build before Windows 10 Mobile is officially unveiled. However, as Microsoft is also doing with the Windows 10 desktop operating system, Windows 10 Mobile will continue to be upgraded and tweaked throughout the software's lifetime.

This tactic enables Microsoft to push minor, but necessary updates to users without requiring users to download and install the entire operating system all over again.

Before upgrading to the new Build, Microsoft cautions Insiders to perform a backup of their phones. This is necessary because a bug that emerged during the previous Build caused the phone's filesystems to become partially corrupted after users performed a factory reset, according to Microsoft.

So when's it going to be?

It seems peculiar that Microsoft would unveil two new mobile devices running the new operating system without declaring the operating system complete. However, it's been a series of mixed messages from Microsoft when it comes to Windows 10 Mobile.

Windows 10 Mobile was initially rumored to be made generally available in September, but several delays pushed the rumored release date to November. However, recent reports indicate the operating system might not reach the masses until December.

So, hang tight until next month, but don't be surprised if a 2016 release is the ultimate resolution to this ongoing saga.