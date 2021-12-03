Rumor: A new Matrix game may come to the PS5

Alongside the new The Matrix Resurrections movie, there'll be a tie-in game called Matrix Awakens that’ll be developed using Unreal Engine 5 and will release on the PS5, according to rumors.

A Reddit user said the new Matrix game was discovered in the ‘PSN backend,’ but there were virtually no details on the game - other than it’s coming to PS5 and there’s an image saying it’s ‘an Unreal Engine 5 experience.’

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Eurogamer has speculated this could be some sort of collaboration between Matrix distributor Warner Bros and Epic Games. This would be significant, as it may be the first game released that’s been developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Opinion: This is something we’d like to see

This rumor has piqued my interest as past Matrix games on the PS2 were great. The Matrix: Path of Neo and Enter the Matrix may not have been well-received by critics, but they still became one of the most beloved games on the PS2. Playing as Keanu Reeves in a trench coat and fighting enemies with Superman-like attacks was a sublime experience.

If this rumor is true, we hope whoever is developing this new game can recapture the essence of past titles and improve upon them. Imagine Max Payne 3 shooting and bullet-time gameplay mechanics with Superman-like combat – it would be a dream come true.