See the Microsoft Surface 3 from every angle

After skipping out on Microsoft's last big hardware event, which brought us the Surface Pro 3, the Surface 3 is finally here. Since the Surface 2, a lot has changed with Microsoft's latest tablet, including the screen going from a 16:9 aspect ratio to 3:2, along with that new kickstand and magnetically-latching keyboard.

What's more, Microsoft has ditched Windows RT: the Surface 3 comes running full Windows 8.1. In many ways, the Surface 3 looks like a smaller clone of its Pro-status sibling, but let's take a tour around the new tablet to see what's new.