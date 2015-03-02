Lenovo brings the noise with 'cinematic sounding' Android tablets

Lenovo is looking to bring its A-game with a trio of A-series tablets, two of which feature Dolby's "cinematic and lifelike" Atmos sound.

Unveiled at MWC 2015, the 10-1-inch Tab 2 A10-70 features a full-HD display and a multi-speaker soundbar along the bottom that produces rich and powerful sound, according to its maker.

The Tab 2 A10-70 measures 8.9mm thick and tips the scales at 590 grams. It runs Android 4.4 KitKat and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and an 8MP rear camera.

It's joined by a smaller companion in the Tab 2 A8, an 8-inch variant that also gets in on Dolby's Atmos action but is lighter at 360 grams. It runs Android 5.0 Lollipop and features a dual-SIM card slot for making calls, up to 32GB of expandable storage (using microSD) and a 5MP rear snapper.

Miixing it up

Completing Lenovo's trio of tablets is the Ideapad Miix 300, an 8-inch Windows 8.1 slate that's powered by an Intel Atom CPU and sports a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel-resolution display. It provides up to 64GB of flash-based storage and comes with a a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Tab 2 A10-70 will be available from April for £179 (around US$277, or AUS$356), while the Tab 2 A8 lands in June for £129 (around US$200, or AUS$247). The Ideapad Miix 300 will be available from July starting £149 (around $229, or AUS$294). No word on global pricing or availability yet.