Acer and HP to preload Dropbox on all laptops, PCs

If you're a Dropbox user and you're in the market for a new laptop or PC, you'll be ecstatic about this new three-way agreement. Dropbox will now provide desktop storage for all Acer and Hewlett-Packard PCs and tablets.

Starting early next year Acer and HP will preload Dropbox on its devices. A Dropbox icon will be featured on both companies' desktop screens.

In order to entice you to purchase a subscription service with Dropbox, the storage company will offer a lower rate to you if you purchase Acer or HP hardware pre-loaded with Dropbox. It is immediately unclear what the promotion will entail.

Dropbox has similar promotions in place with Dell and Samsung, among other hardware manufacturers.

What this means

Dropbox is free for any user who requires less than 2GB of storage. However, anyone who wants more than 2GB is required to upgrade to Dropbox Pro, which currently offers users up to 1TB of storage for $9.99 per month (about £6.20, AU$11.34).

To compare: iCloud users receive 1TB of space for $19.99 per month (about £12.40, AU$22.69). 100 GB of Google storage will run you $1.99 (about £1.23, AU$2.26) and 1TB of storage will cost $9.99 (about £6.20, AU$11.34).

The market for cloud storage providers has become increasingly competitive (and beneficial for consumers) as giants like Amazon, Google and Microsoft race to offer the lowest cloud storage price possible. Just yesterday, Microsoft began offering unlimited storage for OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users that subscribe to Office 365.