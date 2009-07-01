Rumour: Slim PS3 shipping this month

New, slimmer PS3 rumoured to be available as early as August 2009

What with E3 2009 already fading into distant memory, games news this month returns to focus squarely on the rumoured new, slimmer PS3, with Far Eastern sources suggesting that manufacturers will be delivering the new skinny PlayStation 3s to Sony later in July.

Yes, you read that right. Later this month!

The reports emerge from Taiwanese site UDN, which claims that Sony has signed production contracts with two separate manufacturers - Foxconn and Pegatron - to produce the new format PS3.

Next-gen PS3

Additionally, the Taiwanese reports also suggest "that the slim will be the last PS3 model of this generation, and that a next-gen console based on Sony's motion controller is due in spring 2010."

The rumours arrive alongside resurrected rumours of PlayStation 3 price-cuts, expected at some point later in 2009 ("heavily expected around August" according to Kotaku).

Right now, this is filed under rumour. TechRadar has contacted Sony Computer Entertainment Europe for further comment.

PS3代工 鴻海搶到大單 via Engadget