Cheaper PS3 announced for Japan, but will the rest of us get it too?

Sony's still got plenty of love to give to the big 3

Sony has just announced a new, cheaper PlayStation 3 will be launched in Japan on August 28.

The new CECH-4300C model packs in 500GB of storage and will be on sale for 25,980 yen, which comes to about £151/$253/AU$272, making it a tad cheaper than the current model.

Meanwhile the existing 250GB and 500GB black PS3 models, along with the 250GB white one, will be discontinued. We've contacted Sony to ask whether we might see the new model launched globally, and what other changes might be included with the new console.

It may be nothing more than some slightly tweaked innards, but a cost reduction would be more than welcome - especially as Sony's still giving its full support to the last-gen console, with plenty of new titles still on the horizon.

Via VideoGamer