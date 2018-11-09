An inside look at Kaspersky NeXT

We know that hiring is the first stage of ensuring an equal ratio, and that is just the first step. Retention of staff is extremely important too, so we want to ensure Kaspersky Lab is a company that everyone feels comfortable and confident working for.

Kaspersky has a number of current initiatives to support women internally - we have introduced a dedicated Women’s Network that pairs colleagues within a mentorship programme, and hold events where senior women share their experiences and offer upskilling sessions.

Externally, Kaspersky has partnered with a number of organisations which promote women in security such as #TechSheCan and Girls in Tech. We have also made a commitment to make sure that Kaspersky Lab events are more fairly proportioned, like Kaspersky Next which featured six female speakers to five male, and the Kaspersky Academy which looks to foster young female talent.