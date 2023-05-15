You’ll need best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to clear a path through Hyrule on your quest to find Princess Zelda.

Whether it's how to get the most out of the Master Sword, the best thing to strap to the end of your spear, or what are the best arrow combinations in the game, we've collected it here in our guide to the best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Since every sword, spear, club, and claymore in the game is breakable, it's not too helpful to give specific objects to collect, instead the best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are the ones you create yourself. These are the recipes you should follow and why.

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Master Sword

(Image credit: Future)

Naturally, the master sword has a clear place on any list of the best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It would make the cut in every gear guide for every Zelda game. It's a powerful sword, you can wield it one-handed and hold a shield at the same time, and, when you're at full health, you can fire laser beams from it with your throw attack. It's a real all-rounder.

While I won't spoil how you get the Master Sword, beyond saying if you follow the main quest you'll learn what you need, there are some additional details about the sword you should bear in mind to get the most out of it.

For a start, while it’s the only weapon in the game that’s “unbreakable”, if you use the Master Sword too much, it will run out of energy and become unusable for 10 minutes while it recharges.

The other thing is that while fused items won't appear on the blade, you can still combine the Master Sword with objects in your inventory to increase its damage further. I highly recommend it if you want tips on how to beat Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Rocket Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While this isn't an offensive weapon, you can definitely get a lot of milage out of it in combat. (And it's a brilliant gadget for exploration, too.)

If you fuse a Zonai rocket to your shield, the next time you hold ZL, you'll launch yourself into the air. As soon as the rocket runs out of fuel, Link automatically opens his paraglider. If you start aiming with your bow, you'll enter slow motion, allowing you to headshot the enemies around you or swing a heavy weapon toward the ground and body slam your foes.

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Stun Spear

(Image credit: Future)

Stabbing is a pretty effective way to get rid of your enemies, even if I can only recommend it in a video game setting. What's more effective, though, is to stab people and electrocute them for a simultaneous beatdown.

The joy of electrocution (again, wholly within the world of video games), is that it leaves your enemies stunned and, better still, disarmed. In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, if you or your enemies are shocked, you drop whatever weapon you hold in your hand.

I like to fuse an electric lizalfos horn to a spear tip. Having a bit of reach on an electrifying weapon lets you disarm and stun enemies without getting within reach of their attacks. Once disarmed, you can swap to a different weapon to finish the job or just keep jabbing them with the shock stick. I won't judge your stab happy ways (though, I really can't stress this enough, only with the context of video games).

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Ruby Sword

(Image credit: Future)

In my The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom beginner's tips, I was pretty explicit when I said "Don't sell any of your items", and I was talking specifically about precious gems. These valuable materials are often used in armor upgrades or quest rewards, so you shouldn't waste them. But I have an exception to that rule, and it's because I have a weakness for fire.

Fusing a precious gem to a weapon unlocks the stone's elemental power. For rubies, that's fire. If it tips your weapon and you crack an enemy over the head, they will immediately burst into flames. You can shock enemies if you use topaz, and freeze them with sapphires, but despite that, the only gem I've found consistently tempting to use is fire.

It has practical uses, too, starting a stove, for instance, but, really, it's because I like to set my enemies aflame.

Best weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Best arrow combos

Bomb Flower

(Image credit: Future)

Fuse a bomb flower with an arrow to create a high explosive shot. This is great for crowd control, damaging large enemies, and setting off flammable objects in enemy encampments.

Be careful, though; the blast radius is surprisingly big and firing a bomb arrow at an enemy charging you down can lead to severe self-inflicted cuts and bruises.

Keese Eyeball

(Image credit: Future)

What do you get if you skewer an eyeball with an arrow? In the real world, the start of a devilish dish called an optician's kebab, but in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you get a homing arrow.

This is great for firing at enemies in a hurry, especially if you don't trust your aim, but better still, depending on what flavour of eyeball you use, your arrow will have different effects. Fire eyeballs torch your enemies, electric ones stun and disarm them, ice ones freeze them in place. The world's your eyeball.

Fire Fruit

(Image credit: Future)

This is a standard fave. Stick this on the tip of your arrow, and you'll make yourself a flaming arrow. Toast your enemies, start a blaze in the wild, or just light your stove in a really cool way.

Brightbloom Seed

(Image credit: Future)

This isn't a weapon; it's just plain useful. You can bring a bit of light down in the dark caverns by combining a brightbloom seed with your bow and arrow. Wherever your arrow lands, it will leave a circle of light. Use the Giant Brightbloom Seed variant for a bigger circle of light.