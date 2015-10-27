OneNote for Mac 2016: How to use the new features

Okay, it may not exactly be a new feature, but it's likely new for Office 2016 for Mac users, so it bears mentioning once again. OneNote actually syncs notebook data from your Mac to OneDrive, where it can be accessed directly from other Macs, PCs, and mobile devices connected to the same Microsoft account. It's worth noting this isn't optional: If you're not an Office 365 subscriber, you'll need to sign up for a free Microsoft account, which offers 25GB for storing all of your data in the cloud on OneDrive - regardless of whether it comes from OneNote or elsewhere. It's easy to keep tabs on the sync process by clicking the name of your notebook, then the arrow to the right of the name, which will reveal when it was last synced, or what it's doing at that particular moment.