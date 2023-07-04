Square Enix has officially cancelled the forever-delayed Just Cause: Mobile

Square Enix has officially cancelled Just Cause: Mobile after numerous delays and a short regional early access program.

Just Cause: Mobile was announced alongside a new Hitman game in 2021 at The Game Awards. At first, it was marketed as a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe. It featured 30-person competitive modes, a four-player co-op, and a single-player option.

Unfortunately, Just Cause: Mobile encountered various problems, especially concerning its release. Time and time again, it was delayed, and despite promising a 2021 release window, Square Enix was only able to launch the mobile game in Singapore as regional early access.

Finally, Square Enix announced an indefinite delay at the end of last year, followed by a termination of all regional early access in February 2022. Luckily, there is a Just Cause 5 game in the works, we're just not sure when it will be released.

The cinematic trailer was an action-packed promise of all the explosions, guns, and violence that a fan could want. While it definitely looked cool, there wasn't much else to go off, as players were still left in the dark as to what they could realistically expect the mobile game to look and play like.

Brand lead Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau confirmed that the plug is being pulled on Just Cause: Mobile (VGC).

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause: Mobile,” Grosbois-Favreau said. “As of tomorrow, 3 July 2023, the game will no longer appear on digital stores. It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us."

Grosbois-Favreau went on to confirm that any Blue Diamonds purchased during the Regional Early Access have already been refunded in full to players' Google Play Accounts.

Any trace of Just Cause: Mobile has been swept under the rug, as all its social media accounts have been pulled with not even a goodbye to fans.

