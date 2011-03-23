Epson Stylus Photo PX660 review

Epson Stylus Photo PX660: Overview

Smartly presented in a mix of contrasting gloss and matte black surfaces and nicely rounded styling, the PX660 boasts 'better-than-lab-quality' photo printing abilities, along with a 2400dpi scanner and multi-format memory card reader.

Everything is linked by a neat and intuitive control panel which enables direct printing from memory cards or PictBridge-compatible cameras, along with standalone photocopying.



Based on the time-honoured tradition of six-ink photo printing, the PX660 adds light cyan and light magenta inks to the basic CMYK mix, all six being from Epson's latest Claria range of photographic dye-based inks.

As usual for Epson printers, each ink cartridge is individually replaceable. Theoretically, this keeps running costs down to a minimum if you use a lot of one particular ink colour but, as we'll see later, the PX660 isn't exactly cheap to run.