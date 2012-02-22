Y-Cam Bullet HD review

We've looked at various network cameras in the past. As with most technologies, prices can vary drastically, but the gulf in quality between budget cameras and high-end ones is particularly wide.

Low cost devices like the Jabbakam can be bought for well under £100, but lack features like night vision and weather-proofing. Low resolutions and a slow frame rate can also reduce these cameras' usefulness.

The Y-Cam Bullet HD network camera suffers from none of these problems, but this versatility comes at a price - £395 to be precise.

There's no denying that this is an expensive device, but on testing we found it to be such a fully-featured, high quality camera that its price tag is mostly justified. With night vision, weather-proofing and a choice of wireless or Ethernet connections, this camera - unlike its cheaper rivals - can be used indoors or out.

The name refers to the projectile-like shape of the chassis, but once mounted on its stand (which can be easily attached to a wall or ceiling via screws) and with a drip-proof shield installed, the Y-Cam Bullet HD begins to look more like a CCTV camera. This means that you'd probably rather have it outdoors, unless you're going for a high street car park look in your living room.

Looks aside - perhaps so far aside that they're out of sight - this is a very accomplished network camera with extensive features to help you keep an eye on your property when you're away.

A handy and easy to navigate web interface lets you access the video stream from the camera remotely. There's also a smartphone-friendly version, and email alerts and motion detection work well together to keep you in the loop should anything happen.

The 'HD' of the product name refers to the 1,280 x 720 resolution. Running at 30 frames per second it's clear and detailed, though not the smoothest stream.

Still, detail in camera footage is essential when reporting a crime, and the Y-Cam Bullet HD offers that as well as some excellent features.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview