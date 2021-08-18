Miradore MDM review

As Mobile Device Management products go, Miradore is up there with the best. Offering comprehensive MDM functionality, an easy user interface, and priced lower than any of the competitors we've seen, Miradore even offers a free package.

If you've been searching for information about Mobile Device Management (MDM) software, there is every chance that you've come across mention of Miradore. Occupying sponsored positions at the top of Google search results by positioning itself as an alternative to various big name MDMs, Miradore is used by over 10,000 companies across 180 countries worldwide.

Miradore supports the three main operating systems used on mobile and portable hardware and is widely promoted as a free MDM. However, it also offers a Premium option that includes UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) features.

Here, we look at what is included with Miradore's cloud-based MDM to help you make an informed choice about MDMs.

Miradore allows you to remotely manage devices from the cloud (Image credit: Miradore)

Features

The key functions of Miradore's MDM offering are security, control, app management, and automation.

Practices such as deploying a secure passcode policy can be implemented with Miradore, while lost or stolen phones can be wiped. Where BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies are in operation, Miradore can selectively wipe any corporate data from a phone.

Miradore's configuration profiles make it easy to set up multiple devices (Image credit: Miradore)

Devices can be controlled using Miradore's configuration profiles, which can limit apps and settings. For instance, the camera might be disabled. Control also means location tracking, with Miradore's web-based user interface presenting location data on a map. Various analytics are also available, with pre-configured reports and device inventories within easy reach.

With Miradore's app management feature you can roll out software across any enrolled device. Limits can also be placed on installed apps, and the app store locked in favour of an admin-specified curated alternative. Software licenses can also be easily managed from a single portal.

Miradore's automation features cover device enrolment (which automatically configures connectivity, email accounts, and preinstalls necessary software) and policy deployment. It also includes Miradore's integration with third party systems, such as Microsoft Active Directory.

Other features you can expect from Miradore include kiosk functionality (a single device limited to one or two apps), patch management, and its MSP portal for overseeing devices across multiple locations.

Installation and setup

Like many MDM systems, Miradore offers a web based, cloud hosted administration console.

Enrolment is via the administration interface or through the Miradore mobile client. Various options are available for enrolment, largely depending on which operating system is installed on the device. As with any MDM, it is worth taking the time to ensure that the hardware you plan to use with Miradore is fully supported. To this end, you'll need to be sure your organization has full licensing for Android Enterprise, Samsung KNOX, and the Apple Device Enrolment Program.

Miradore's integration with these management systems ensures that device administration is trustworthy and robust, wherever an enrolled device might be situated.

Usability

Miradore's user interface is slick and uncluttered, with features grouped into "Mobile Management," "My Company," and "System" categories.

While prior MDM administration would be desirable, the Miradore UI is designed in such a way that makes that level of familiarity irrelevant. Everything that might be required from the MDM can be easily found and used.

For example, first in the "Mobile Management" group is "Enrolment" which then takes you into the platform selection screen, from which point the appropriate enrolment wizard can be launched. Elsewhere, the Miradore console displays a dashboard of device statistics, and device permissions and other settings can be adjusted with just a couple of clicks of a dropdown menu or checkbox.

Miradore allows you to manage Android, iOS, macOS and Windows devices with its free plan (Image credit: Miradore)

Compatibility

Miradore has limited its MDM offering to the four most used operating systems, Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS. For use as a free MDM, Miradore offers general device management for laptops, phones, and tablets.

For the avoidance of confusion, while Windows 10 tablets and laptops are unsurprisingly compatible with Miradore, so are Windows Phone 8.1 devices and Windows 10 Mobile. So if your organization is stuck running apps on these platforms that limit upgrading to Android or iOS, Miradore is a useful MDM solution.

For mainstream mobiles, Android Enterprise, Samsung KNOX, and the Apple Device Enrolment Program are all supported by Miradore, ensuring complete MDM coverage.

It costs $3 per device per month for Miradore's premium offering (Image credit: Miradore)

Plans and pricing

Miradore offers two plans: Free, and Premium.

If you want to look after Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows devices, the free option is suitable, although it has restricted support options, no workstation encryption, no location tracking, an inability to restrict device usage, content, and applications, limited analytics, and limited administration.

The Premium plan, meanwhile, delivers full control and all features, costing just $2.50 per device per month if paid monthly, or $2 per device per month with annual billing. The total will depend on the number of devices required – a slider on the Miradore pricing tool lets you choose between 15 and 1000 devices. If you require more, a volume pricing quote is available.

Premium also opens the door to Miradore's UEM features, allowing monitors and printers to be remotely administered.

No credit card is needed to start a free trial with Miradore, which gives you access for 14 days to its Premium package.

Final verdict

One of the few MDM providers offering a free package makes Miradore stand out. While the free option misses some key management features, they're available in the surprisingly affordable Premium package. Setup and device enrollment is straightforward, with Miradore compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows 10.

Compared with other MDM products that appear to be offering the exact same level of functionality, Miradore appears to be unmissable. It should certainly be high on your list of products to evaluate ahead of rolling out a new MDM.