MiniTool Partition Wizard is one of the best disk cloning programs available for Windows. If you need to back up or upgrade hard drives, you won’t have to spend hours reinstalling operating systems or applications.

Disk cloning is just one of the tasks that it can perform, so in this MiniTool Partition Wizard review, we dive deeper into its other features, as well as plans and pricing, interface, and support options.

MiniTool Software offers a variety of different pricing plans for Partition Wizard (Image credit: MiniTool Software)

Plans and pricing

MiniTool Partition Wizard is available for both home and business use. For home users, there are both Free and Pro editions.

The Free edition will let you perform a variety of partitioning operations, check the file system, and convert FAT to NTFS. But for more advanced features, like converting dynamic disks to basic, copying disks, and creating bootable media, you’ll need one of the Pro editions.

Pro, which costs $59, and Pro Deluxe, $99, are for a single PC and a one-year subscription. Deluxe has the added ability to recover partitions and data. Pro Ultimate, which costs $129 and is for three PCs, includes all the features of the others and comes with a lifetime license.

For business, there are both Server and Enterprise plans. Server plans are for single-PC licenses and cost $159 for the Standard plan and $259 for the free lifetime upgrade option. There are three Enterprise plans: Standard for $399, a free lifetime upgrade option for $499, and Technician for $699. The Technician plan is licensed to be used on 299 PCs or servers anywhere, while the others are only licensed for 99 machines in a single company.

MiniTool Partition Wizard does much more than just partitioning (Image credit: MiniTool Software)

Features

Not only is Partition Wizard a disk cloning tool, but it is also an all-in-one partition manager and can be used for data recovery and disk diagnosis.

It can create, delete, format, move, resize, and extend partitions, convert disks between MBR and GPT, convert partitions between NTFS and FAT32, and convert dynamic disks to basic with just a few clicks.

For lost data, there are two tools: Partition Recovery Wizard, which does what sounds like, and Data Recovery, which can recover deleted files or data that have been lost from drives that have been damaged, reformatted, or otherwise inaccessible.

Partition Wizard can also run diagnostics on disks, measuring things like the read/write speed, verifying the integrity of the file system, fixing file system errors, and detecting bad sectors.

Of course, it can easily clone disks when you need to make instant backups or upgrade hardware.

This is the interface for MiniTool Partition Wizard (Image credit: MiniTool Software)

Interface and in use

To use MiniTool Partition Wizard, you’ll need a PC running any version of Windows, from XP up to 10. Because the software performs a variety of different tasks, each one has its own icon along the top of the window, which opens a new tab when you click on it. The Partition Management tab is always open. All the functions that can be performed are in the left pane.

Clicking on any of the menu items will launch a wizard to guide you through the process of the task you’ve chosen. The step-by-step approach is great for those who may not be familiar with these sorts of operations.

A good complementary feature is the Operations Pending preview section at the bottom of the left pane. As you’re making changes, rather than being applied immediately, they will show in the pending section, and you can either choose to apply or undo.

Having a safety net like that is great, but we did find the size of this section a bit annoying because it covered up a large part of the list of functions and you must scroll to see them all.

Another thing that detracts from the overall user experience for users of the free version is that many of the menu items and icons are actually for features only available in the pro versions, and you have to upgrade to be able to use them.

MiniTool offers 24/7 support for Partition Wizard (Image credit: MiniTool Software)

Support

MiniTool provides 24/7 technical support, but higher priority is given to customers who have paid for licenses and have registered. Support is obtained by email. There are phone numbers listed on the website, but they’re for sales inquiries only.

The website also has a couple of different sections with knowledge base articles. There is a selection of links listed at the bottom of the support page, but there are also others listed on pages that can be reached from the drop-down menu under Resources in the main navigation bar.

The competition

There is quite healthy competition in the market for disk cloning and partitioning tools.

Acronis Disk Director (ADD) has a similar feature set to Partition Wizard and comes in home and business editions. ADD doesn’t have a free version (although the demo version is time unlimited for use on disks up to 10 GB in size), but its home version starts at $99, while its business version starts at $79.99, making it a cheaper alternative.

Paragon Drive Copy Professional is another option with both home and business editions. There is a single plan for home users, which costs $79.95 and covers three PCs, and there are four business plans ranging in price from $99 for a single-PC license up to $899 for multiple devices.

Final verdict

MiniTool Partition Wizard is packed with features, and the app itself is easy to use, even for beginners. It also provides a certain level of peace of mind by letting you preview any changes you’re about to make.

The price of plans isn’t as low as some of its competitors, but it does come with a completely free version, rather than just a demo. That said, the free version forces the upselling point quite a bit, with many of its features only being available in the pro versions.