Start your business with a fiver

Take your pick from thousands of £5 start up offers

The one thing that most new start ups have in common is a lack of cash, so new website fivesquids which offers hundreds of deals for a fiver should be the answer to any start ups prayers.

The fivesquids site allows budding entrepreneurs to start up and manage services like web design and PR help for just £5 a time.

The microemployment website where users can offer all kinds of services for a fiver, includes offers to design a new website, design and produce business cards, optimise a company's SEO and even check the Google search words of competitors.

Founder of the site, Terry Koutsios, launched the site from his spare room and in just over a year his business has already attracted over 10,000 members.

Speaking on website Entrepreneur Country Koutsios said "Being able to start a business, or at least get some solid foundations in place such as a website and high Google rankings, for just £5 a time is unthinkable in this day and age.

"The costs for these kinds of services are normally so high it can put young entrepreneurs off from committing to their idea. Who knows how many business ideas have failed to get off the ground due to something as simple as not getting a website set-up."

fivesquids has already had celebrity backing with Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis selecting it for his Small Business Sunday twitter award and Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills discussing it on his show.

As well as finding bargain services for a fiver – there are also £10, £20 and £50 options – and the site also enables businesses to request services if they can't see the service they require.