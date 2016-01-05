Sphero's Force Band lets you control BB-8 like a Jedi

Every Star Wars fan dreams of being able to use the Force, and now thanks to the folks at Sphero you'll be able to do just that.

We fell in love with the Sphero BB-8 which you currently control using an app on your smartphone, but at CES 2016 the firm unveiled the Force Band.

The watch style wearable sits on your wrist and communicates with your BB-8 droid directly, without the need for an application or even a phone.

Do you feel a disturbance?

Just move your hand left, right, forward and back, you can control BB-8 as he whizzes round your home.

We witnessed a brief demo of the Force Band in action and it's seriously cool. There's no word on pricing just yet, but it will be available in the fall. It's worth noting that the design of the Force Band will change slightly to the one in our pictures, but we don't know by how much.