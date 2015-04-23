Get cozy with the Apple Watch using these video guides

In the lead-up to the Apple Watch's April 24 launch, Apple has continued to add new videos to its Apple Watch guided tours hub and on YouTube.

Visitors can now watch videos on phone calls, Siri, Maps, Music, Apple Pay, Workout, Activity and more. Previous videos gave rundowns of the Watch's general UI and navigation as well as how users will receive and send messages.

Whether you want to familiarize yourself with the Apple Watch before it arrives on your doorstep or you just want to check out all the features you'll be missing out on by not buying one, now you can.

And it's a good thing, too, because there's a lot to learn about the Apple wearable. Luckily TechRadar has everything you need to know on our own Apple Watch hub page, so check that out before tomorrow, if you're so inclined.