Download of the day: Skype

If you need to stay in touch with friends and relatives, Skype is for you – its free voice and video calling services are feature rich and simple to use.

Why you need it

It's fair to say that Skype has revolutionised the way we stay in touch in the internet age. By allowing us to make free video calls over the web, it took a science fiction fantasy and made it a reality enjoyed by millions of users across the globe.

If you don't have a webcam to make video calls, you can still make voice calls or use Skype as an instant messaging app, all for free. It also doubles as a traditional telephone service, allowing you to call mobile and landline numbers anywhere in the world using its Skype Credit system.

And it's ideal for business users thanks to its ability to set up group calls or group video calls. Provided everyone in your conference call has Skype, that allows you to stay in touch with business partners and clients completely free of charge.

There are tons of extra features, too. Get a phone number for your Skype app and attach a caller ID to it, forward calls from Skype to the phone of your choice, or share contacts and files. You can even share your screen with the person you're calling, useful for demonstrations or one-to-one tutorials.

So whoever you need to stay in touch with and however you need to do it, Skype is sure to offer a great service to fit the bill.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Windows Phone and much more

Versions: Free, extra features added with Skype Credit

Free video calls: Now that Skype have made group video calls free, you can stay in touch with individuals or groups completely free of charge

Other ways to stay in touch: No webcam? No worries, as Skype lets you connect with people using voice calls, instant messaging and more

Extra features: There are tons of useful extras with Skype to help you get even more from your calls

