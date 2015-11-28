Cortana arrives on iOS with beta test launch

Having pushed out a beta version of its Cortana digital assistant for Android devices, Microsoft is now turning its attention to Apple's mobile platform: those who've already signed up to be part of the beta program can now download the app for iOS.

It follows a Windows Insider forum post from the start of the month inviting users to register their interest in testing the app - a "limited number" of people who clicked through on the survey page are now eligible to install Cortana on their own devices.

If you've not already signed up for Cortana on iOS you're out of luck for the time being, but it shouldn't be too long before the app is available for all. Microsoft's digital assistant is now an integral part of Windows 10, although desktop support has yet to extend to the UK.

Microsoft everywhere

After making little headway with its own mobile platform, Microsoft executives have decided to make sure its flagship apps are available everywhere: the likes of Office, Outlook, OneDrive and now Cortana can all now be run on iOS and Android devices.

Indeed, Windows 10 comes with a Phone Companion utility for getting all of your Microsoft apps up and running on your non-Microsoft smartphone. If you can't beat them, join them - or something along those lines.

Like Siri and Google Now, Cortana can pull up information from the web, search through emails and calendar entries, set reminders on the go and more. Let's hope Microsoft opens up the beta to everyone in time for Christmas.