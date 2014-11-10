Apple pulls Fitbit trackers from its online store following HealthKit snub

Fitbit will no longer get its Apple a day

Update: Apple has told TechRadar that it's currently not commenting on the matter. We'll let you know if that changes.



Not long ago we heard a rumour that Apple was planning to stop selling Fitbit devices, and sure enough the activity trackers have now vanished from Cupertino's online store.

Searching "Fitbit" will yield no results, while clicking Google Search links to Fitbit's products on the Apple Store only redirect you to iPad accessories.

The reason for this has not been confirmed, but the suspicion is that it has something to do with Fitbit's refusal to share data with iOS 8's Health app - especially as Apple is still selling the Jawbone Up24.

However, this comes just after Fitbit told TechRadar that it had a "really productive relationship with Apple".

We've asked both Fitbit for an explanation of what's going on, and will update when we know more.