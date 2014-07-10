Trending

Still drooling over the Moto 360? Here's another video for you to gobble up

By Portable devices  

Do we really have to wait until August?

Moto 360
Can it possibly live up to the hype?

Motorola's taking its sweet, sweet time with the Moto 360 - you know, the smartwatch that everyone really cares about - and while it might not be the saviour of our wrists, we're damn excited to give it a chance.

And Moto knows it, which is probably why it's torturing us with yet another teaser video. This one explains a bit more about why the company decided to make a smartwatch in the first place, while offering a couple more glimpses at that lovely round face.

"It's super comfortable," says product lead Lio Ron. But more importantly, it's "classical". It sure is. Check it out below.

