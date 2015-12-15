Microsoft has pulled the latest Windows 10 Mobile build

Microsoft has pulled Windows 10 Mobile Build 10586.29 due to start-up and notification issues.

If you've successfully updated your Lumia 950 or Lumia 950 XL to Build 10586.29 you don't need to worry about the build being pulled. However, if you haven't already updated, you won't be able to do so until Microsoft republishes the build.

The issues plaguing Build 10586.29 include users with applicable handsets not being offered the update, the update getting stuck at 0%, and incessant false-alarm low storage notifications.

What's to be done?

In a statement Microsoft said it was working on fixing the issues with the Build. However, it's not immediately clear when the Build will be republished, or if a new Build will replace it.

Microsoft will continue to make incremental updates to Windows 10 Mobile for 24 months, including adding new features and services. Microsoft released the faulty Windows 10 Mobile Build last week.

The build, which is live only on the Lumia 950 and 950 XL, featured a few minor bug fixes. The release appeared to be so solid in terms of lingering bugs versus improved reliability that it led many, myself included, to believe it was a near-complete release.

However, prior to the build being unpublished, we were awaiting a green light from Microsoft for all Windows devices. We originally thought Microsoft would make the OS generally available in September. However, several delays pushed the rumored release date to November.

We're now ten days from Christmas and, due to these emerging issues, it seems unlikely that all Windows Phone users will get the operating system before the year ends.