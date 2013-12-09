64-bit chip is no gimmick for Qualcomm as it unveils the Snapdragon 410

We thought it might be in for a CES 2014 reveal, but Qualcomm has up and announced its own 64-bit mobile processor weeks ahead of time.

The Snapdragon 410 may lead to a few puzzled looks as its number is lower than Qualcomm's top-notch chips (Snapdragon 600, 800, 805), but the 28nm silicon is actually aimed at an entirely different handset tier.

The chipset, which features integrated 4G LTE World Mode, is destined for phones in emerging markets, namely the burgeoning Chinese scene.

It's an interesting angle on the 64-bit space, especially since Apple's A7 mobile processor occupies a much higher handset stratosphere. But it's likely a very shrewd move, too. What's more, we don't doubt 64-bit Qualcomm processors will make it to higher-end handsets before long.

Snapdragon 410 specs and aims

The introduction of the Snapdragon 410 is a bit of a red-facer for Qualcomm as its now-ousted chief marketing officer called Apple's 64-bit attempt "a marketing gimmick" with "zero benefit" for consumers.

How does that crow taste, hmm?

Crammed with an Adreno 306 GPU, the Snapdragon 410 will support 1080p video playback and up to a 13MP camera.

Qualcomm noted the chip integrates 4G LTE and 3G cellular connectivity for all major modes and frequencies, essentially bringing 4G LTE capabilities to every corner of the globe.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM and NFC are all supported by the Snapdragon 410, and it will bolster GPS, GLONASS and China's BeiDou for nav purposes.

As part of today's announcement, Qualcomm revealed its plan to make 4G LTE available in all Snapdragon families, a strategy aimed at giving emerging regions a shot at being better prepared for the global growth of hyper-speed mobile connectivity.

Workable on all major operating systems, including Android, Windows Phone and Firefox, the chip is expected to launch commercially in the second half of 2014 in phones that cost $150 (about £91, AU$164) or less.