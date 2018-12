Apple has released the latest update for Leopard – Mac OS X 10.5.4 – and it's the traditional mix of bug fixes and security updates.

With the Mac universe hanging on for the MobileMe service that will replace .mac – the update has cleared the way for the change.

But the key changes for the OS are changes to the iCal calendar which will no longer delete events with quite such abandon, updates to Airport, Spaces & Expose.

On the security front, Safari has been patched with 13 specific updates.