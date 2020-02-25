Open Cybersecurity Alliance debuts open source language to tackle fragmentation

The Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) has launched a new language framework with the aim of tackling fragmentation between cybersecurity tools.

The OCA is a consortium of cybersecurity vendors whose members include IBM, Crowdstrike, McAfee and others. The alliance's new language framework called OpenDXL Ontology is the “first open source language for connecting cybersecurity tools through a common messaging framework”.

OpenDXL Ontology is now available and its goal is to create a common language between cybersecurity tools and systems. By removing the need for custom integrations between products such as endpoint systems, firewalls and behavior monitors, the OCA hopes to help fight fragmentation.

OCA's latest open source project is based on the Open Data Exchange Layer (OpenDXL) which is an open messaging framework created by the consortium to develop and share integrations with other tools. Currently close to 4,000 organizations are using OpenDXL in an effort to improve tool integration.

OpenDXL Ontology

The goal of OpenDXL Ontology is to improve sharing through a language that can be used by any vendor. This means that vendors can provide one set of tooling which can then be reused across many cybersecurity products.

One additional benefit of the open source framework and tooling, according to the OCA, is the elimination of requirements to update integrations when new software versions are released or functionalities change. In a blog post announcing OpenDXL Ontology, the alliance explained how tools will work together using its new language framework, saying:

“For example, if a certain tool detects a compromised device, it could automatically notify all other tools and even quarantine that device using a standard message format readable by all. While previously this was only possible with custom integrations between individual products, it will now be automatically enabled between all tools that adopt OpenDXL Ontology.”

The OCA was formed in October of last year and the cybersecurity consortium is made up of 26 companies including its newest members Armis, Recorded Future, Gigamon and Tripwire.

