Lenovo adds new ThinkPad 10 to its extensive enterprise lineup

Lenovo has revealed details of an updated ThinkPad 10 that comes with its distinctive four mode convertibility and a number of interesting add-ons. The tablet isn't as powerful as its larger ThinkPad Yoga 14 sibling but is designed for business people that are constantly on the move.

When Windows 10 finally gets its release later this summer it will be on board, and there's no lack of features to back it up. In the background powering the show there is an Intel Atom Z8500 or Z8700 quad-core system-on-chip, 2GB or 4GB of DDR3 RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, up to 10 hours battery life, and a 10-inch WUXGA 1,920 x 1,200 IPS multi-touch display.

For privacy the convertible tablet can be bought with four-way privacy film and those on the move will also revel in the anti-glare film that is an option. Other security measures include optional dTPM encryption, a fingerprint reader or smart card reader to further strengthen its enterprise security repertoire.

Productivity add-ons

Where it really comes into its own is through the added extras that includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro that, when combined with the WRITEit app, provides one of the best handwriting experiences out there right now. There is also a new ThinkPad Folio Keyboard and an Ultrabook keyboard that both help this tablet to demonstrate laptop capabilities.

Other features include a 5-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel snapper on the front, the ability to use 3G or 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0 and the aforementioned four different modes that make it a match for any situation.

The new ThinkPad 10 will be out in August with pricing starting at $499 (around £325, or AU$648) and Lenovo will cross its fingers that it will be one of the first machines to feature Windows 10 from release.