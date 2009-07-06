Medion launches new next-gen HD netbook

Value computing brand Medion has announced its latest 'next-gen HD' netbook this week, the Medion Akoya Mini E1312.

The new Medion netbook features an 11.6-inch HD-resolution display and ATI Radeon TM Xpress 1250 graphics chip, which Medion assures us means that the mini PC "belies its diminutive size to provide fast and reliable performance."

"The AMD Sempron processor 210U power saving technology combined with an expansive 160GB hard disk, make Medion's latest offering the ideal netbook for HD entertainment on the move," the company's press release informs us.

The device's TFT widescreen display will be capable of playing back your favourite high-def TV or movie content with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels in a cinematic 16:9 format, "delivering high-quality sound and vision with smooth, sharp pictures and a distinct reduction in video noise."

HDMI output

The netbook also packs in an HDMI output for you to plug it into your HD TV, should you wish. The computer ships with a 6-cell Li-Ion battery (with a 9-cell battery optional, should you require that extra bit of battery life away from home or office).

Elsewhere, there's the usual 1.3MP webcam including microphone, Bluetooth 2.1, Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition operating system, three USB 2.0 ports, a 3-in-1 multi-format memory card reader, 802.11b/g/draft-n fast wireless networking capability and a 10/100MBit/s Ethernet port for high-speed file transfers.

Medion's latest netbook will be sold via Aldi stores from 12 July and be made available in black or white, priced at £339.99 and comes with a three-year warranty at no extra cost.

Finally, if you want to buy a portable hard drive or a portable DVD drive to throw into your netbook manbag, Medion also offers a well-priced range of netbook peripherals and add-ons at medionshop.co.uk.