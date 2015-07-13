HP unveils a limited edition Windows 10 version of the EliteBook Folio 1020

HP has unveiled a limited edition, Windows 10 version of the HP EliteBook Folio 1020. The updated business class device features Bang & Olufsen audio speakers housed in a silver ash chassis with a copper finish along the hinges and keys.

Like all other Windows 10-ready devices, the new EliteBook will be optimized to accept Cortana requests, and features a pre-installed Skype for Business account.

The limited edition EliteBook will weigh 2.68 pounds (1.2 kg), the exact weight of the original model, which was launched in December of last year.

What's an EliteBook?

The original EliteBook is similar in style and stature to Apple's new MacBook. It features a Core M processor, with 8GB or RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

The EliteBook's QHD display is dazzling for a notebook that costs only $1,249 (£820, AU$1,640). We were able to crank out about 7 hours of battery life on the original model.

Processing power was excellent for a Core M machine, however, graphics performance was unsuitable for business class device.

What to expect?

HP did not provide a spec sheet for the Limited Edition model. I would expect all specs to remain the same or improve, given the "Limited Edition" marketing pitch.

Given the machine's weight, I would expect another Core M processor. HP could probably improve the amount of storage capacity and the device's graphics processor without dramatically altering the price, which will likely be slightly higher given the upgraded speakers.

The Limited Edition will be available at some point this fall. No more specific information was immediately available.