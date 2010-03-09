Steam launches for Apple Mac in April

Valve finally launches Steam for Apple Mac this April, along with a slew of cracking games

Valve has been teasing us with the suggestion that its game download service Steam was on the way for the Apple Mac and the company has finally confirmed that Steam will launch for Macs in April.

Additionally Valve's top games – including Left 4 Dead 2, Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Portal and the mighty Half-Life series – will also be made available in April.

"As we transition from entertainment as a product to entertainment as a service, customers and developers need open, high-quality internet clients," said Gabe Newell, President of Valve.

"The Mac is a great platform for entertainment services."

Simultaneous PC and Mac releases

"Checking in code produces a PC build and Mac build at the same time, automatically, so the two platforms are perfectly in lock-step," said Josh Weier, Portal 2 Project Lead.

"We're always playing a native version on the Mac right alongside the PC. This makes it very easy for us and for anyone using Source to do game development for the Mac."



Portal 2 will be released simultaneousy on PC and Mac later in 2010.