PlayStation Network experiencing outages after hacking attack

Been having problems logging into Sony's PlayStation Network? You're certainly not alone, as the service has been experiencing outages following a nasty hack attack.

Over the past few hours, users have been unable to log into PSN, while the PlayStation website currently returns a "Page not found" error.

Sony has been invesigating the issue and has apparently gone some way to fixing things. A spokesperson told TechRadar that the service was down completely for 2 hours and 26 minutes earlier today and that the issue "has now been resolved".

So who or what is to blame? Hacker group Lizard Squad, if its word is to be believed. The group claimed responsibility on Twitter, writing "PSN Login #offline #LizardSquad." The same group claimed responsibility for disrupting the Xbox Live service last week.

Still experiencing problems? Let us know in the comments below.